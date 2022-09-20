United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a $263.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.
UTHR stock opened at $216.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
