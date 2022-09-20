United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a $263.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $216.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

