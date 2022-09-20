UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

