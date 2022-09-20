USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion and approximately $4.85 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021884 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 50,142,884,825 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
