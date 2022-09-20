v.systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. v.systems has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $1.05 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,595,004,364 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,395,900 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)- While it retains the core principles of PoS (and some of its derivatives), what sets SPoS apart is that it focuses more on hardware upgrades than on enhancements in the protocol. SPoS only allows supernodes to participate in the consensus process. Supernodes have higher memory, bandwidth and processing power compared to ordinary nodes, ensuring that the network performance does not get restricted by the limitations of individual nodes. Telegram | Reddit | Github | Medium | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

