Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.01

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.01 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.62). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.66), with a volume of 84,804 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.15 million and a PE ratio of 392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

