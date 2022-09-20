Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.