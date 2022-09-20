Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $2.35. Vaxart shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 3,572,226 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Vaxart Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $306.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

