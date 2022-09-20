Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 11,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $307,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,238,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.