Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $338,711.70 and $150.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00287921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00128878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000497 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

