VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $28,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

