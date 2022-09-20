Verge (XVG) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,071,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.