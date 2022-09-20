Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,769 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

MUR opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.