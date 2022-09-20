Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Avient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.