Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 242,444 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,444 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

