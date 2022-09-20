Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.74% of Aurora Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $18,488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,318,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,047,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ATAK opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.