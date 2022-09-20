Vidulum (VDL) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $550,063.78 and $662.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

