Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Hits $4.11 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $829,430.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidya

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

