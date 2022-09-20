Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

