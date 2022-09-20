Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.03. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 800,004 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 302,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

