Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,394 shares of company stock worth $4,643,515 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

