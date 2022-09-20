Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

About Virios Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Stories

