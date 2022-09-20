Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.63.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
