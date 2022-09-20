Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.