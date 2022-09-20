Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

