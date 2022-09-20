Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

