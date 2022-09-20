Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

