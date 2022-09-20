VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

