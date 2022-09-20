Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given New €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

