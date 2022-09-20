Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given New €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Vonovia stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

