W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

WPC opened at $84.27 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 920,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 230,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $785,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

