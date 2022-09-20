W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.57.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:GWW opened at $535.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 252,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $7,891,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

