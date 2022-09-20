Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 7,506 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

