Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Signal Hill Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

