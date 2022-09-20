Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

