Walleye Capital LLC Has $959,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of PetIQ worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $14,887,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 22.9% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 176,291 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.