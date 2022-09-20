Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
