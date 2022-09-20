Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 79,500 Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Liberty Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIBY. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

LIBY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.