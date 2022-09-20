Walleye Capital LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.23% of KINS Technology Group worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

