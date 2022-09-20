Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.40 million and $963,788.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00074504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

