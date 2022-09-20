Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several brokerages have commented on WRBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after buying an additional 620,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.