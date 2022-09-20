Warp Finance Price Tops $12.89 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $60,225.32 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.89 or 0.00067260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007993 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

