Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.90 and its 200-day moving average is $321.75. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $280.75 and a 52-week high of $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

