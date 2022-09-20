Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $290.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.90 and a 200-day moving average of $321.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Waters has a 1-year low of $280.75 and a 1-year high of $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

