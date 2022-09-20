WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56. 3M has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

