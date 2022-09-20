WBH Advisory Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IHI opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

