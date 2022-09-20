WBH Advisory Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

