WBH Advisory Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,030,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

