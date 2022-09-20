WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after buying an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:EZU opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

