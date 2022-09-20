WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

