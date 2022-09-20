WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.