WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

