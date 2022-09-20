WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.46.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

